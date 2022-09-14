Transit Workers Another Step Closer to a Strike

Ratcheting up their pressure campaign, Kelowna Regional Transit workers represented by ATU Local 1722 will refuse to accept overtime shifts starting Thursday, September 15, in their fight to demand First Transit negotiate a fair contract and provide a better transit system for their riders. The overtime refusal marks the third official job action in as many weeks, with workers already refusing to wear company uniforms or enforce fare collection policies.

“We are overworked and have been for years,” said Local 1722 President Al Peressini. “We break our backs trying to keep buses running because we are chronically understaffed under First Transit’s management.”

According to the Union, 18-26% of the average daily bus service in Kelowna runs by relying on unsustainable overtime labour. Workers are forced to cancel their days off and vacations on a regular basis to fill staffing gaps.

The union is alerting riders and the public that this job action will likely result in less frequent service. “We are taking these restrained job actions because we care about the people we serve,” Peressini continued. “We hope they’ll contact their provincial representatives to tell them just how much this underfunding and mismanagement is hurting our city.”

The Union says it sent First Transit a counter proposal last week and has not heard back in seven days. Leaders say they want to get back to the bargaining table but will not settle until they can guarantee a better future for workers and the public.

“It’s not a mystery. We know what’s broken. We’re underpaid. We can’t retire or pay our bills. Workers quit every day. Those of us who stay are working ourselves into an early grave to keep Kelowna moving,” continued Peressini. “If the province won’t bring us in-house, they can add more funding to the service or demand the billion-dollar Swedish hedge fund they let profit from this system chip in to help.”

Kelowna’s transit workers are currently earning $5-$10 less than comparable transit systems in the province. The union continues to ask for the public to call their provincial representatives to demand that they take responsibility for the consequences of contracting out a public, tax-funded service to a for-profit corporation.

“We stand united with our members at Kelowna Transit in their fight,” said ATU International President John Costa. “We’ve been down this road before with First Transit. It’s time for First Transit to respond to our latest counter-proposal that recognizes the commitment and dedication of our frontline hero members. It’s time for First Transit to fix and fund Kelowna Transit so our riders get a transit system they can rely on.”