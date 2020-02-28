Transportation Fees Finalized for School District 23

The Central Okanagan Board of Education has finalized new transportation fees and policies.

As recommended, the revised policy will have a transportation fee of $300, and walk limits have been lessened for elementary and middle school students.

Board Chairperson Moyra Baxter says the earlier registration deadline of May 31st is something requested by the transportation department. "It gives them the time to know how many applications for transportation have we received and how's the best way to utilize our fleet of buses."

Baxter says they will continue to review the fees and policies on an annual basis.

The Board of Education's release can be found here.