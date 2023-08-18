iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Travel advisory in effect from Vernon to Peachland


travel advisory

There is a wildfire between Hawkes St and Crystal Waters Rd for 62.4 km (11 km south of Coldstream to Peachland).

Evacuation order in effect. Travel advisory in effect for both directions.

Travelers advised to avoid the area and be prepared for short notice closures.

Next update time Fri Aug 18 at 10:00 AM PDT. 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175