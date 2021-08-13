Travel Warning: Interior Region of BC

A significant weather event is forecasted for this weekend, and could bring winds that may potentially increase fire activity.

During a press briefing, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, asked people not to travel to parts of the Interior region until further notice. Including Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Okanagan Indian Band, Enderby and parts of the Regional Distirct North Okanagan. A travel warning is effect for these areas.

Courtesy Emergency Info BC

Cliff Chapman, Director of Provincial Operations with BC Wildfire Service says the winds are set to arrive tomorrow (Saturday) and get stronger through Sunday. On Saturday winds could reach 20-30km, on Sunday, 50-60km with gusts stronger at times.

If the winds materalize, they will drive already aggressive fire behavior says Chapman, which could result in fire growth challenging fire lines, and ember transfer which could create spot fires. At the press conference, Chapman said they are proceeding with extreme caution, and potential impact is a direct threat to life and property.

Champan says the winds are forecasted to linger on Monday and Tuesday.

The next 72 hours will be critical, and the Province is preparing for more Evacuation Orders and Alerts.

More information is online here.