Travelling exhibit making stop at Okanagan Heritage Museum

A new travelling exhibit is set to open at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Truth and Reconciliation Day, September 30. The exhibit titled Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist explores the life and legacy of Tsleil-Waututh Chief Dan George (1899-1981).

Longshoreman, actor, musician, lecturer, poet, activist, environmentalist and First Nations leader. Dan George (born Geswanouth Slahoot) is well remembered. Raised on the Burrard Indian Reserve #3, the son of hereditary Chief George Sla-holt, he spent much of his life working as a longshoreman and logger. He began his acting career later in life during the 1960s and 70s. Dan George appeared in many television, movie and stage productions in which he worked to promote a better understanding of First Nations people.

The exhibit was created by MONOVA: Museum and Archives of North Vancouver. While it is focused on Dan George, it also delves into significant events in the First Nations rights movement in BC and Canada.

Linda Digby, Executive Director at the Kelowna Museums Society, says the organization is pleased to be hosting the exhibit:

"We’re delighted to be showing Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. The chief lived a long and distinguished life that touched many. While he has already inspired countless people, I’m sure this exhibit will inspire many more. To be able to open the exhibit on Truth and Reconciliation Day is particularly meaningful to us.”

Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist opens at the Okanagan Heritage Museum (470 Queensway Ave.) on September 30, 2022, and will be on display until January 15, 2023. You can learn more here.

In addition to the opening of the Chief Dan George exhibit, the Kelowna Museums Society will also be hosting Truth and Reconciliation: (Un)learn with Kelowna Museums on September 30, 2022.

The event runs from 12 noon to 4 p.m. There will be all-ages guided and self-guided stations that will enable visitors to learn about the history and culture of the syilx people, both pre-contact and post-contact. Those who attend will:

·Understand the broad story of the residential school experience in the Okanagan

·Visit the Kelowna Museums Society’s Elder-built winter home and learn about the sacred art of captíkwł

·Join in with hands-on activities and create a small keepsake

Take away new perspectives on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

You can learn more about Truth and Reconciliation: (Un)learn with Kelowna Museums here.

Admission to the Okanagan Heritage Museum (470 Queensway Ave.), including both events mentioned above, is by donation. The suggested donation amount is $5 for individuals or $15 for families. You can find the Kelowna Museums Society online here.