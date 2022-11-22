Tree of Hope 2022

This year, on the 25th Anniversary of Kelowna's iconic Tree of Hope, the Stober Foundation will be matching all funds raised up to $500,000 and directing them to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and BGC Okanagan - two local charities who are united in sharing their common goal of raising healthier families and communities.

All donations raised through Tree of Hope Campaign will stay local and ensure that these organizations can continue to help all children and families, regardless of financial circumstance, have access to vitally needed resources and services. Together #RaisingHope.

"The BGC Okanagan and YMCA both tackle complex societal issues and help change lives for the better," says Rhonda Zakala, VP of Fund Development & Marketing, YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

"The alignment of our organization's charitable mission to address our community's most critical needs by offering high-impact, accessible, and affordable programming makes this the ideal partnership and will have life-changing results for families in our local community. On behalf of our charities and the entire Kelowna community, we are so grateful to share in this timely and transformational gift from the Stober Foundation."

Donations will be directed to programs such as child care, summer camps, workforce training and leadership development for youth, nourishment for children with breakfast programs, mental health and early-intervention programs and so much more.