The Tree of Memories is located in Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. 

Cemetery Manager David Gatzke says placing an ornament on the tree is a way to honor a loved one.

"The Tree of Memories is essentially a Christmas tree that we put up at the cemetery," explains Gatzke.  "It serves as a focal point for people who may be missing loved ones over the holidays"

People often put personal or handmade ornaments on the tree , which may include special sayings or a photo.

Ornaments can be placed on the tree until January 9.

People who would like the ornaments back should take down off by January 10.

