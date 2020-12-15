The Tree of Memories is located in Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cemetery Manager David Gatzke says placing an ornament on the tree is a way to honor a loved one.

"The Tree of Memories is essentially a Christmas tree that we put up at the cemetery," explains Gatzke. "It serves as a focal point for people who may be missing loved ones over the holidays"

People often put personal or handmade ornaments on the tree , which may include special sayings or a photo.

Ornaments can be placed on the tree until January 9.

People who would like the ornaments back should take down off by January 10.