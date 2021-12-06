Press release:

Pay homage to your loved ones this holiday season by placing an ornament on the Tree of Memories at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.



Starting today, visitors to the Cemetery can place an ornament on the large tree located under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden. Ornaments can also be hung on the spruce trees that frame the Legacy Gardens and the Bennett Memorial.

“While the holidays are a time for celebration, it’s also a time of reflection, where many of us think about those who have passed.” says Tracey Hillis, Cemetery Manager. “For friends and family who don’t live near those they wish to remember, or their final resting place, Tree of Memories serves as a unique way to pay tribute to a lost loved one during the holidays.”

The Tree of Memories program has been offered annually at the Cemetery since 1998. Visitors are welcome to place ornaments on the trees between Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, and Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 1991 Bernard Avenue (intersection of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road).

Those who wish to keep their ornaments should retrieve them from the tree before Jan 9, 2022.

