Tree replacement work at Stuart Park begins

We're starting work to make Stuart Park even more tree-mendous!

Beginning today, construction will take place in Stuart Park for tree replacements and irrigation upgrades. During this time, the sidewalk on the south side of Stuart Park is closed. The work is expected to wrap up in mid-October.

“We’re excited to be replacing 16 ornamental plum trees with eastern redbuds this fall,” says Tara Bergeson, Urban Forestry Technician. “The existing trees have been really struggling in this location so we’re looking forward to having new trees that offer more benefits to Stuart Park in their place.”

In addition to the tree replacements, work will also improve soil conditions and irrigation to encourage better tree growth. Minor grade changes will also be included in this project to improve the distribution of irrigated water.

Residents are asked to adhere to all posted signage and keep away from the worksite for safety and to allow the new trees and grass to establish in this location.