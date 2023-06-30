Tree Vandalism at Goodman Park

The Town of Osoyoos is saddened to announce that on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, a staff member discovered tree vandalism to 7 mature Poplar “Cottonwood” Trees at Goodman Park (Bayview Crescent and Lakeshore Drive). Several holes were drilled into the trees, and it is suspected that poison was inserted. The trees are in distress and will likely die.



The Town will have the trees assessed by a professional to look at the next steps that will depend on the results of the assessment of the trees. As the trees are in a Riparian Zone the Town will also work with a Qualified Environment Professional to ensure we meet all regulatory requirements.



Town staff have reported this incident to the Osoyoos RCMP, and there is no immediate risk to the public.



The Town asks that if anyone has seen anything suspicious or knows something about the incident, please contact the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment at 250.495.7236 or the Town Office at 250.495.6515.



