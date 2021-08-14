Tremont Creek Wildfire now on the edges of Logan Lake

The Tremont Creek wildfire has exhibited significant growth to the south and east. The fires edge is now within the northern boundary of the District of Logan Lake. Airtankers have been supporting throughout the afternoon and remain on scene. Ground crews, structure protection personnel and fire apparatus are established in Logan Lake to protect from ember cast and will maintain a 24 hour presence.



The District of Logan Lake has issued an expanded Evacuation Order to include Highland Valley Copper Mine. For more information please refer to the District of Logan Lake.



There has been aggressive fire near Tunkwa Lake this afternoon as a result of strong gusting winds. Structure protection has been established in this area and helicopters have been supporting with bucketing operations when visibility allows.



The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an expanded Evacuation Alert for properties south of Logan Lake,