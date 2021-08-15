Tremont Creek wildfire update

Update: August 15, 9:00 p.m.



Airtankers were able to support structure protection objectives around Paska and Face Lakes today, before visibility impacted aerial operations. This evening ground crews are conducting planned ignitions on the west side of Highway 97C in order to remove the amount of available fuel for the fire, which will create safer and easier access for ground crews. South to south-westerly winds are anticipated to continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. Growth was mainly on the eastern flank of the fire today.



There was significant fire activity near the Tunkwa Lake community yesterday. Poor visibility due to smoke hindered aerial operations through much of the day. Structure protection has been established in this area and helicopters have been supporting with bucketing operations when visibility allows. A heavy-lift helicopter was able to assist with bucketing operations in this area yesterday afternoon.

The District of Logan Lake has issued an expanded Evacuation Order to include Highland Valley Copper Mine. For more information please refer to the District of Logan Lake.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Order for 166 properties in the vicinity of Cherry Creek south of the Trans-Canada Highway in Electoral Area "J" (Copper Desert Country).

For more information visit the TNRD website.

Original: August 14, 10:53 p.m.

The Tremont Creek wildfire has exhibited significant growth to the south and east. The fires edge is now within the northern boundary of the District of Logan Lake. Airtankers have been supporting throughout the afternoon and remain on scene. Ground crews, structure protection personnel and fire apparatus are established in Logan Lake to protect from ember cast and will maintain a 24 hour presence.



There has been aggressive fire near Tunkwa Lake this afternoon as a result of strong gusting winds. Structure protection has been established in this area and helicopters have been supporting with bucketing operations when visibility allows.



The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an expanded Evacuation Alert for properties south of Logan Lake,