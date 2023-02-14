Trio of Kelowna Falcons Alumni to play in World Baseball Classic
Three former Kelowna Falcons players will suit up in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) to represent their home countries.
Both Curtis Taylor and Trevor Brigden will pitch for Team Canada at the upcoming WBC.
Taylor threw for the Falcons during the summer of 2015. The righty finished 3-3 with two saves in seven appearances. He fanned 36 hitters and had an ERA of 3.37. The following summer he was selected 119th overall in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old is now part of the Chicago Cubs organization and is scheduled to start the season in Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs.
Brigden was a Falcon in 2018 and was part of a very solid pitching staff. He finished the season 4-4 with a 2.94 ERA striking out an incredible 69 batters, second most in franchise history. Like Taylor, it was the following summer (2019) when the Tampa Bay Rays called his name in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. He is still in the Rays organization finishing last year in Triple-A with the Durham Bulls. He has been invited to the Rays spring training following the World Baseball Classic.
Alex Webb, A right handed pitcher for the Falcons in 2015, will play on team Great Britain in the tournament.
The 2023 World Baseball Classic will feature 20 former West Coast League players, representing eight of the 20 teams participating in the tournament that begins on March 7.
“As an international league from our very beginning,” said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer, “we’re particularly passionate about baseball’s ability to transcend borders, and we’re thrilled to see so many WCL standouts on the world’s biggest baseball stage.”
After a six-year hiatus, the WBC is back for the event’s fifth installment. Beginning on March 7, games will be played around the globe, culminating on March 21 with championship game in Miami.
Complete list of WCL Alumni on WBC rosters:
Canada
Trevor Brigden, Kelowna Falcons (2018), RHP
Indigo Diaz, Victoria HarbourCats (2016-2017), RHP
Damiano Palmegiani, Port Angeles Lefties (2019), Infield
Nick Pivetta, Victoria HarbourCats (2013), RHP
Cade Smith, Victoria HarbourCats (2016), RHP
Curtis Taylor, Kelowna Falcons (2015), RHP
Columbia
Rio Gomez, Bend Elks (2015), LHP
Czech Republic
Eric Sogard, Bend Elks (2006), Infield
Great Britain
Chavez Fernander, Victoria HarbourCats (2017), RHP
Ryan Long, Wenatchee AppleSox (2019), RHP
Alex Webb, Kelowna Falcons (2015), RHP
Israel
Jake Bird, Yakima Valley Pippins (2015), RHP
Kyle Molnar, Walla Walla Sweets (2015), RHP
Joey Wagman, Walla Walla Sweets (2010), RHP
Zack Weiss, Wenatchee AppleSox (2010), RHP
Italy
Sam Gaviglio, Corvallis Knights (2009), RHP
Nicky Lopez, Bend Elks (2014), Infield
Dominic Miroglio, Walla Walla Sweets (2013), Catcher
Mexico
Jarren Duran, Walla Walla Sweets (2016), Outfield
Nicaragua
Isaac Benard, Cowlitz Black Bears (2015), Outfield
Team Canada is in Pool C and will play in Phoenix Arizona from March 11-16, 2023. Mexico, Colombia, Great Britain and Team USA are also part of Pool C.
Team Canada will open the Classic against Great Britain on Sunday March 12.