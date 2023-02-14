Trio of Kelowna Falcons Alumni to play in World Baseball Classic

Three former Kelowna Falcons players will suit up in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) to represent their home countries.

Both Curtis Taylor and Trevor Brigden will pitch for Team Canada at the upcoming WBC.

Taylor threw for the Falcons during the summer of 2015. The righty finished 3-3 with two saves in seven appearances. He fanned 36 hitters and had an ERA of 3.37. The following summer he was selected 119th overall in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old is now part of the Chicago Cubs organization and is scheduled to start the season in Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs.

Brigden was a Falcon in 2018 and was part of a very solid pitching staff. He finished the season 4-4 with a 2.94 ERA striking out an incredible 69 batters, second most in franchise history. Like Taylor, it was the following summer (2019) when the Tampa Bay Rays called his name in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. He is still in the Rays organization finishing last year in Triple-A with the Durham Bulls. He has been invited to the Rays spring training following the World Baseball Classic.

Alex Webb, A right handed pitcher for the Falcons in 2015, will play on team Great Britain in the tournament.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will feature 20 former West Coast League players, representing eight of the 20 teams participating in the tournament that begins on March 7.

“As an international league from our very beginning,” said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer, “we’re particularly passionate about baseball’s ability to transcend borders, and we’re thrilled to see so many WCL standouts on the world’s biggest baseball stage.”

After a six-year hiatus, the WBC is back for the event’s fifth installment. Beginning on March 7, games will be played around the globe, culminating on March 21 with championship game in Miami.

Complete list of WCL Alumni on WBC rosters:

Canada

Trevor Brigden, Kelowna Falcons (2018), RHP

Indigo Diaz, Victoria HarbourCats (2016-2017), RHP

Damiano Palmegiani, Port Angeles Lefties (2019), Infield

Nick Pivetta, Victoria HarbourCats (2013), RHP

Cade Smith, Victoria HarbourCats (2016), RHP

Curtis Taylor, Kelowna Falcons (2015), RHP

Columbia

Rio Gomez, Bend Elks (2015), LHP

Czech Republic

Eric Sogard, Bend Elks (2006), Infield

Great Britain

Chavez Fernander, Victoria HarbourCats (2017), RHP

Ryan Long, Wenatchee AppleSox (2019), RHP

Alex Webb, Kelowna Falcons (2015), RHP

Israel

Jake Bird, Yakima Valley Pippins (2015), RHP

Kyle Molnar, Walla Walla Sweets (2015), RHP

Joey Wagman, Walla Walla Sweets (2010), RHP

Zack Weiss, Wenatchee AppleSox (2010), RHP

Italy

Sam Gaviglio, Corvallis Knights (2009), RHP

Nicky Lopez, Bend Elks (2014), Infield

Dominic Miroglio, Walla Walla Sweets (2013), Catcher

Mexico

Jarren Duran, Walla Walla Sweets (2016), Outfield

Nicaragua

Isaac Benard, Cowlitz Black Bears (2015), Outfield

Team Canada is in Pool C and will play in Phoenix Arizona from March 11-16, 2023. Mexico, Colombia, Great Britain and Team USA are also part of Pool C.

Team Canada will open the Classic against Great Britain on Sunday March 12.