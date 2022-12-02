Trying to keep the vulnerable out of the cold: City of Kelowna starts warming bus pilot program

A 24-passenger bus will be parked overnight at Kelowna’s designated outdoor sheltering site, providing a safe place for people sheltering outside to warm up as temperatures dip.

The bus is supplied by a third-party contractor with experience providing a similar service in Vernon, and it will be stationed at the intersection of Richter Street and the Rail Trail, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Thursday night (December 1) and running until the morning of Monday, December 5. A bus driver will be onsite through the night as will the outdoor sheltering site’s regular security personnel.

“This is a pilot program that has been developed and implemented very quickly,” said Colleen Cornock, Community Safety Services Manager for the City of Kelowna. “The City, BC Housing, the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society and other partners are reacting quickly to the falling temperatures and pulling out all the stops to support those who shelter outside.”

Funding for the program was approved by BC Housing on November 30, and it will allow the program to run in Kelowna for roughly 20 nights. The warming bus will be available as needed beyond the current cold snap and through the winter when temperatures fall.

“Obviously, this warming bus program is not a solution to homelessness or shelter needs in Kelowna. This is a short-term emergency response to bring people in from the cold,” said Stephanie Gauthier, Central Okanagan Journey Home Society Executive Director. “Investments in purpose-built shelters, supportive housing, affordable housing, and other long-term investments that address overall affordability are critical as we look toward a solution to homelessness.”

The warming bus pilot program will be assessed, revised and modified as needed following its first implementation last night (Thursday).