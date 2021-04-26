Tumble resulting in rescue

West Kelowna Fire Rescue arrived on scene to assist the BC Ambulance Service with extricating the patient from the gulley below the residents property.

The homeowner was working near the edge of the gulley when he lost his footing and tumbled down to the bottom sustaining some cuts and bruising during the fall.

Crews quickly set up a rope retrieval system while the patient was being packaged in a basket stretcher for transport up the hill.

Once to the top the patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to KGH for further assessment.