Two adults charged after they were arrested in stolen vehicle

A man and woman are facing charges after being arrested in a stolen vehicle.

On September 24, 2021, members of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team observed a truck reported stolen from the Kelowna area on September 13, 2021. At approximately 9:00 p.m., the vehicle stopped in a parking lot at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody at that time.

During the arrest, numerous stolen items were also seized. Further investigation led police to a nearby campground where a second stolen vehicle was recovered.

As a result of this investigation, the alleged passenger, 37-year-old Kelowna woman, Dawn Chouinard, was brought before the courts and released on conditions for a future court date. She is facing three charges, including two for possession of stolen property.

27-year-old Clinton Krilow of Edmonton, was held for court and subsequently released on conditions for a future court date. He is facing numerous charges including possession of stolen property, operate a conveyance while prohibited, and breach of probation.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.