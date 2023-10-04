Two arrested after theft of ATV

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP were alerted to a motor vehicle theft that had just occurred at a car dealership located in the 3500 Block of Spectrum Court in Kelowna, BC. Two suspects visited the dealership and expressed interest in a 2022 Polaris RZR Side by Side (ATV).

While inspecting the ATV, one of the individuals seated themselves in the driver's seat, while the other occupied the passenger seat. Suddenly and without warning, they sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Over the next hour, the stolen ATV was observed racing through Kelowna, showing a complete disregard for other vehicles on the highway. This reckless behavior included driving into oncoming traffic and crashing through several private property fences.

The RCMP helicopter, known as AIR 4, located the ATV and directed ground units to its position. Thanks to the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service, both suspects were apprehended on foot near Pyman Road after the ATV had rolled in rough terrain.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP, stated, "The use of both the RCMP Air Service and RCMP Police Dog Service proved invaluable in swiftly recovering the stolen property and apprehending the suspects without any injuries."

Both men, residence of Oliver BC now faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code and BC Motor Vehicle Act.

If you witnessed this incident or possess dashcam footage but have not yet spoken with a police officer, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300, referencing file number 2023-59231.

