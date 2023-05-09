Two arrested for Break and Enter and Theft of motor vehicle

On May 8th, 2023 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received report of a break and enter and theft of motor vehicle from a Cameron Ave residence. The vehicle stolen was equipped with a GPS tracking system and was located nearby later in the day. Kelowna RCMP Target Team officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle and would later safely arrest the individual driving it, a 36-year-old Kelowna man who is well known to police.

A simultaneous investigation took place after credit cards stolen from the same residence and vehicle were used fraudulently. Frontline officers located the suspect observed on video using the credit cards and took him into custody. A 45-year-old Kelowna man also well known to police, was arrested for possession of stolen property and is under investigation for the related break and enter.

Both men are currently in custody and face several charges including Break and Enter, the fraudulent use of a credit, and Fail to Comply with a Release Order. Both men are scheduled to appear again this afternoon in Kelowna Provincial court.