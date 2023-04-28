Two arrested in stolen vehicle from local daycare

On April 21st, 2023 at approximately 3:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team and Kelowna RCMP’s Police Dog Service (PDS) safely arrested two individuals at a gas station off Hwy 33 E. The male driver and female passenger were observed operating a Ford Econovan that had been reported stolen from a Rutland daycare provider two days prior.

The male driver who is well known to police has been charged with numerous offences including Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 and several court order breaches, has been remanded in custody and scheduled to appear next on May 8th, 2023. The female passenger who is also well known to police, has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 and has since been released from custody.

“The Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team actively monitors these types of offenders utilizing specialized training and have taken a no tolerance approach to those who routinely victimize members of our community. This particular incident is disheartening as the vehicle operated by the suspects belongs to a daycare provider to transport children to various locations, and is now out of service for an extended period of time as a result of the damages the suspects caused to it. Our officers are determined to continue their focus on repeat offenders to advance the Kelowna RCMP’s commitment in building a safer community and reducing property crime.” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team.