Two arrested in stolen vehicle now facing charges

Two people arrested in a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon are now facing charges.

On the morning of July 19, 2021 Kelowna RCMP located a stolen truck in the Kelowna area. With the assistance of RCMP Air Services, the truck was followed and the two occupants were arrested in a consolidated effort by Kelowna Target Team, Air Services, Police Dog Services, and General Duty members near the intersection of KLO Road and Benvoulin Road just before 2:30 p.m.

Cpl Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team states, “officers attempted to conduct the arrest of the occupants of the vehicle which fled, colliding with an attending police vehicle. The stolen vehicle subsequently became disabled a short distance away and officers were able to effect the arrest without further incident.”

The man and woman were both held and brought before the BC Provincial Court.

The alleged driver, 27-year-old Brendan Latimer, is now facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property, obstruction of a police officer, and three breaches of court orders. He has been remanded in custody. His next court appearance is set for August 3, 2021.

The alleged passenger, 24-year-old Bailee Adams, is facing a charge of failure to comply with a court order. She has since been released from custody for a future court date.

No further information is being released at this time.