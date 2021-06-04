Two arrested in traffic stop

A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday (Jun 2) just after 4:00 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a motorhome travelling southbound on Highway 97 without a licence plate. A frontline officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The male driver and his female passenger allegedly refused to cooperate with the officer, and other officers attended to assist in the investigation. The driver was arrested for obstruction and both allegedly assaulted one of the officers before being taken into custody.

The 57-year-old man, and the 48-year-old woman were held in custody to appear before the BC Provincial Court. He is facing several charges including obstruction and assaulting a police officer. She is facing a charge of assault of a police officer.

The officer suffered what are believed to be minor injuries in this instance.