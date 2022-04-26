Two BGC Okanagan Clubs selected for $10 A Day Child Care

Two BGC Okanagan Clubs have been selected to offer $10 A Day Child Care which will provide significant financial savings for families with children enrolled. Please see the news release below:

A mother of a child enrolled in a BGC Okanagan Club said she was brought to tears of joy when she learned that the Rutland and West Kelowna Clubs were selected as $10 a Day Child Care facilities by the Government of BC

Families at both of those Clubs will see a significant reduction in their child care fees. Children enrolled in full days (four hours or more) Monday to Friday will pay the maximum fee of $200 per month.

“Parents have been sharing how grateful they are because it will be a huge financial help for their families. Child care is an essential need for working parents. Reducing child care fees will make life more affordable for families and improve their ability to access high-quality early learning opportunities,” said Kirstie Blanleil, Director of Operations for BGC Okanagan.

Expanding $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces, throughout B.C. is one part of the Government of BC’s 10-year ChildCareBC plan to build a future where child care is a core service available to every family that wants it, when they need it, and at a price they can afford.

“BGC Okanagan is elated to partner with the Province to become a $10 a Day site. Child care is a great investment for families and communities,” said Blanleil.

The BGC Okanagan Rutland location, has 16 spaces for children three to five years old and 40 spaces for school-age children. The West Kelowna location (on Webber Road) has 16 spaces for children ages three to five years old.

The two BGC Okanagan Clubs joined the $10 a Day ChildCareBC expansion officially as of April 1, 2022. A family with three children enrolled told BGC Okanagan that they were thankful as it will have a “huge impact” on reducing financial strain.

Through provincial funding, the number of $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces recently more than doubled in the province to more than 6,500 from 2,500. Work is underway to expand $10 a Day child care further in partnership with the federal government. Federal funding through the 2021-2025 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement will again nearly double the number of $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces to 12,500 by December 2022.

This expansion will provide more communities with the opportunity to offer child care for $10 a day, as part of the work being done to lower the cost of licensed child care for all BC families through the 10-year ChildCareBC plan.