Two City facilities will offer free period products

A partnership between the Penticton Community Centre and the Penticton Library means free period products are now available at both facilities.

“Most people with periods have experienced the ‘oh no, I don’t have something with me’ and having a free dispenser means that they can discretely make themselves more comfortable” says public services librarian Stephanie James. “We’re very happy to partner with the Community Centre to help make period products freely accessible for everyone who needs them. They are a necessity for health and wellness – and just being able to participate in daily life.”

The dispensers are available in both the women’s and men’s washrooms at the Penticton Library and Museum complex.

At the Community Centre, the dispensers are available in the accessible washroom and the Universal Pool Changeroom.

“This is a simple way to show our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” says Kelsey Johnson, the City’s manager of recreation, arts and culture. “It’s a small step to take but one that can make a difference to address period poverty and help end the stigma around menstruating.”

The dispensers have been installed in the washrooms and are free for anyone who needs a product.