Two city parks set to reopen

With spring on the horizon, two of Kelowna’s seasonal parks are ready for visitors. Kasugai Gardens is now open after winter hibernation and the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is springing-forward with extended visiting hours.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week beginning March 16 until Oct. 31.

To allow for grounds maintenance during this time, only fresh cut flowers may be placed on grave sites within lawn areas. Candles are not permitted as the open flame poses a potential fire hazard. Families are reminded to please collect any sentimental items left on grave sites before March 15.

For more information about the cemetery visit kelownacemetery.ca.

Kasugai Garden Park is now open for the season. The gardens will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Victoria Day weekend.

Throughout the summer months the gardens will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Labour Day weekend. In the fall, the gardens will be open daily 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. closing for the season on October 31.

Kasugai Gardens provide a tranquil environment featuring traditional elements of a Japanese garden such as stone lanterns, pine trees, a waterfall and a pond. The gardens were completed in 1987 to symbolize the friendship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan, sister cities since 1981.

For more information about city parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.