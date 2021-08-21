Two-day closure Skatepark at Memorial starts Monday

Starting on Monday, August 23, the Skatepark at Memorial Park will temporarily close for up to two days to relocate light standards to the new skatepark. All lighting work is anticipated to be complete on August 25, and the facility will re-open to park users.

Light poles and concrete bases will be disassembled and repurposed at the new skatepark, located east of Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Construction of the new skatepark is progressing and is expected to open this fall, subject to weather and other factors. Crews have completed the sprayed concrete surface for the bowls and transition areas, and work has started on the flat surfaces and stairs. Final landscaping and tree planting will be complete over the next several weeks.

Site servicing for the City Hall/Library Building is expected to begin in fall 2021. In September, the City, in partnership with the Okanagan Regional Library will begin public consultation on the Detailed Design of the building.

