Two dead; one in hospital in Upper Mission 'incident'

Update: 12:10am

Police remain tight lipped about the situation however a release was issued during the lunch hour.

"Just before 9:00 p.m. on June 8, 2023 Kelowna RCMP received a 9-1-1 call from a residence located in the 400 block of Swan Drive in the upper mission area. Officers along with the BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) attended and two people were located deceased within the residence.

This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.

This investigation is in its very early stages and is being led by the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation into where, when, how and by what means the deaths occurred. It will be a highly complex and sensitive case with no further updates at this time. "

______________________________________________________________________________-

Update: (9:30am ) Two people are dead and another person in hospital as Kelowna RCMP investigate an incident that took place last night in the Upper Mission.

RCMP are calling it a ' serious crime' but say there are no safety concerns for the general public.

RCMP will have further information later today.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Original: ( June 8th ) Kelowna RCMP Frontline members investigated a seroius crime in the Upper Mission neighborhood of Kelownayesterday.

RCMP are confirming there is no concern for the public’s safety.

This investigation is in its early stages and RCMP are also asking the public to stay away from the area.

There will be no further updates issued at this time.