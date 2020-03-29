Two hikers rescued from Okanagan Mountain Park

Last night (Mar 28) at 9:30 COSAR was contacted by RCMP to rescue two overdue hikers near the cell towers at the summit of Okanagan Mountain Park.

The two hikers, males in their mid-20s, had been out since 9:30 a.m. and were caught by surprise when a snowstorm blew in and obscured the already hard-to-find Baker Lake trail. The pair bushwhacked to a cell tower, hunkered down away from the high winds in the leeward side and called for help.

A dozen COSAR members responded. To minimize exposure due to COVID-19, COSAR sent a two-person team in with a track-equipped UTV. The remaining members, and a helicopter equipped with night vision in Penticton, were placed on standby.

The UTV team got within a kilometer of the hikers when the snowdrifts became impassable. The two searchers stared walking and reached the subjects at 1:10 a.m. N95 masks were put on the subjects and everyone returned to base by 2:30 a.m. The hikers were cold and very exhausted but otherwise OK.

Search manager Brian Stainsby said SAR teams are still available 24/7 during the pandemic, but suggests now is not the time for an epic adventure.

“The hikers were experienced, but the weather at the summit was different than in the valley bottom. The hikers were not prepared for the change in weather conditions, which led to the need of our assistance."