Two in custody after Assaulting a group in East Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP have arrested two individuals following an alleged assault with a weapon committed in East Kelowna on Tuesday.

On December 10, 2019 just before 12:00 p.m., as many as 9-youths were approached and allegedly assaulted by a man and a woman near Gulley Road in East Kelowna. The youths immediately called 911 for assistance.

Following the assault, the suspects actively fled the area in a grey Acura SUV and subsequently collided with an occupied red SUV, associated to the group.

The driver of the red SUV reportedly suffered minor injuries from the collision. Each of the victims sustained what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries, related to the assault and motor vehicle collision.

The victims were medically assessed by BC Emergency Health Services at the scene.

Kelowna frontline officers responded immediately to the area and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which failed to stop for police.

With the assistance of Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) and Kelowna Air Services, the suspect vehicle was located near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road.

“A tire deflation device, deployed by frontline officers effectively disabled the suspect vehicle on a rural forestry road and the occupants fled on foot,” states Cst. Solana Paré, a spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “The man and woman, who according to the arresting officers were grateful to see police after taking an unplanned trek through the snow, were taken into custody without further incident.”

During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, a grey Acura SUV had been stolen from the Kelowna area two weeks prior and contained suspected stolen property that had been reported stolen from a delivery vehicle earlier that day.

The 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from the Kelowna area remain in custody where they will be facing a number of potential charges related to the incident.