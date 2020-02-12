Two injured in afternoon assault

On February 11th, 2020 at 3:20 p.m., RCMP responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lanfranco Road in Kelowna. Witnesses told police that a female suspect walking by a group of teenagers suddenly attacked them.

“A woman who witnessed this assault, intervened and was also attacked by the suspect.” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Bystanders managed to hold the suspect down until RCMP officers arrived.”

The victims, a 44-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old male youth suffered minor injuries as a result of this alleged assault.

The 23-year-old Kelowna woman was arrested on scene. Her name is not being released at this time. This investigation is still on-going and Kelowna RCMP are searching for further witnesses.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.