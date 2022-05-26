iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
19°C
Instagram

Two injured in Glenmore crash

rcmp_lights

Two women have been taken to hospital after a spectacular crash on Glenmore Road.

The extend of the injuries is unknown, but both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Investigators say a Nissan Versa was travelling southbound when it passed a water truck before losing control and crossing into the northbound lane colliding with a Subaru Crosstrek.

The RCMP is asking all motorists to avoid this area as officers work to conduct the investigation.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175