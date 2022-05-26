Two injured in Glenmore crash
Two women have been taken to hospital after a spectacular crash on Glenmore Road.
The extend of the injuries is unknown, but both vehicles sustained extensive damage.
Investigators say a Nissan Versa was travelling southbound when it passed a water truck before losing control and crossing into the northbound lane colliding with a Subaru Crosstrek.
The RCMP is asking all motorists to avoid this area as officers work to conduct the investigation.
-
Put on your brain bucket - dude!West Kelowna's new skateboard park officially opens.
-
Mayors messageColin Basran reflects on one year anniversary of gravesites discovered at Indian Residential School.
-
-
Taking action against prolific property offendersKelowna's RCMP budget is 84% higher than in 2016.
-
Love for KelownaThird annual campaign is back to celebrate the best place to live.
-
11 year-old boy locatedCOSAR called out to find missing youth.
-
Is this your boat?Boat found adrift on Wood Lake.
-
-