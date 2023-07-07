Two Kelowna council committees seeking members

Two Council Committees are now open to receive applications online at kelowna.ca/committees.

Kelowna’s new Accessibility Advisory Committee will accept applications until Monday, July 31 and the Civic & Community Award Steering Committee is accepting applications until Monday, August 14.

Accessibility Advisory Committee:

An advisory committee of Council that will make recommendations on how the City can identify, remove and prevent barriers to the full and equal participation of people with disabilities. Nine members are needed to serve an up to four-year term, in alignment with the current Council term.

The Committee’s responsibilities include:

· Advise the City in the development of and updates to its Accessibility Plan

· Advise Council as it establishes priorities, develops policies and plans, and implements programs related to accessibility

· Assist the City with identifying barriers related to civic infrastructure including municipal services and online resources

· Advise the City on a process for receiving comments from the public on the City’s accessibility plan and barriers to individuals in or interacting with the organization

The Accessibility Advisory Committee is established in accordance with the Accessible British Columbia Act. Applications will be accepted until July 31, 2023.

Civic & Community Awards Steering Committee:

An advisory committee of Council that oversees the annual awards program to recognize outstanding contributions and achievements by residents of our city. The steering committee has four sub-committees and two supporting organizations that assist with nominations as well as the selection process of the awards program. Seven members are needed to serve a four-year term, in alignment with the current Council term.

The Committee’s responsibilities include:

· Attend a minimum of three meetings per year

· Assist with securing the necessary amount of sponsorship funds

· Assist with recruitment and oversight of sub-committees

· Assist with promotion of the nomination period

· Ensure established procedures and policies are being followed

· Recommend program enhancements

· Attend both the Mayor’s Reception and Civic & Community Awards night events

Applications will be accepted until August 14, 2023.

Application forms are also available in person at Kelowna City Hall (1435 Water Street).

For more information about Council Committees or to apply online, visit kelowna.ca/committees.