Power now restored in Kelowna

Update: 8:50 a.m.

The lights are back on for Fortis customers affected by this morning's outages.

Details at Fortis B.C.

Two power outages in Kelowna right now affecting more than 4 thousand customers.

The first covers an area roughly Pandosy to Burch and KLO to the highway.

The second is in the lower mission, roughly from Crighton Road to Berrara, lakeside to Gordon

Fortis says it's repairs of some sort.

No indication when the lights will be on again.