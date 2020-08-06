Two men arrested after Revelstoke home hit with Molotov cocktails

Press release from Revelstoke RCMP on August 6, 2020:

Revelstoke RCMP has made two arrests in connection to a brazen early morning arson that, had it not been detected, could have turned tragic.

On August 6, 2020 shortly before 3 a.m., Revelstoke RCMP responded to a report that an unknown person or persons had tossed Molotov style cocktails into a home located in the 1100-block of 4 Street East. An occupant of the residence was home at the time and managed to extinguish the flames, before they could spread further into the home.

“Our front line RCMP officers responded to the scene and gathered evidence,” states Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District. “As a result of the investigation and police tactics used, two men were taken into police custody without incident, after they allegedly returned to the arson scene approximately an hour later.”

Both Revelstoke men, 36 and 34, face potential charges and remain in police custody at this time.

Revelstoke RCMP continue to secure the crime scene for further examination by forensic specialists with RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services. The BC RCMP Southeast District General Investigation Section (SED GIS) and Salmon Arm RCMP GIS are assisting Revelstoke RCMP in its ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.