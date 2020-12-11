Two men arrested after vehicle flees from police

On December 10, 2020, just after 12:30 pm, a suspicious vehicle was located by police in the Enderby area that was associated to a man known to have a Canada wide warrant. After attempting to make contact with the vehicle and its occupants, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 97. With the assistance of the RCMP Air Services Unit, the vehicle was later located on a rural property in the area of Westside Road and Clifford Road, Vernon.

Once the vehicle was located, frontline officers quickly set up containment around the rural property and with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, two males were taken into custody without incident , states RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. The Vernon RCMP along with multiple other police agencies have been working together to apprehend 30-year-old Robert Heltman, who was captured after being wanted on a Canada wide warrant since July 2020 .

In addition to the arrest of Robert Heltman, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also arrested a 29-year-old, resident of Grinrod, Dustin Heltman. Dustin Heltman is facing additional charges of failing to comply with probation orders, breach or recognizance, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and driving while prohibited. Both men are being held in custody to appear before a judge.