Two men assaulted in home

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after two men were injured in a home on Nickel Road.

On Saturday just after 8:35 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a residence on Nickel Road for a report of a man being assaulted by multiple suspects. When officers arrived, they located a 33 year-old man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack. He was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services. A 41 year-old man was located inside the residence suffering minor injuries from an assault related to the deployment of bear spray.

The suspects had fled the area prior to police arrival.

“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video. Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no arrests have been made at this time.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this crime, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.