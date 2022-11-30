Two men from Lake Country and Osoyoos arrested after attempt to flee from police in Armstrong

Two men were arrested following a risky, high-speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday.

On Friday, November 25th, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., police received a call about a suspicious vehicle driving around properties on Sleepy Hollow Rd in Spallumcheen.

Frontline officers responded to the area and located the vehicle on Highland Park Ave in Armstrong. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. Given the circumstances and police did not pursue the vehicle to prevent any additional risk to the public. Officers later located the vehicle and arrested the occupants, one of whom was found to be in possession of a weapon which was a violation of his probation order. After further investigation, police also confirmed the truck the men were driving to be stolen.

A 47-year old Lake Country man and a 39-year old man from Osoyoos, both face a number of potential criminal charges and were released from police custody pending a future court appearance.