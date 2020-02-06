Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus In Vancouver Coastal Health Region

BC has two more presumptive cases of coronavirus.

The provincial health officer says she's confident one of them is the cause of Tuesday's new case.

"These two visitors are a man and a woman in their 30s and they have had illnesses that are compatible for the novel coronavirus. And in the course of the investigation they have both tested positive," Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

The two new cases are family visitors staying in the home of the woman who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Vancouver Coastal Health is monitoring the three individuals.

The entire family is in isolation at home.