Two people found dead in Peachland home- IIO BC investigating RCMP involvement

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Peachland where two people have died.

Kelowna RCMP received a complaint around 4:30 P.M. Monday (June 27) stating a woman had received a call from her friend saying that a homicide had taken place and they were considering self-harm.

Officers determined that the complaint was related to a property in Peachland. Police attended the residence and set up a containment perimeter. Multiple attempts to reach those inside were reportedly unsuccessful.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team entered the home and located an individual dead with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds with a weapon nearby. A second individual was also located deceased in the home.

It is believed that the two people were known to each other and that there is no further ongoing threat to the public.

RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has now assumed the investigation into the original complaint. The RCMP will work with the BC Coroner’s Service to identify the deceased individuals and the exact cause of death.

The IIO BC is now investigating the incident in an effort to determine whether police actions contributed to the deaths. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.