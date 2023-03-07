Two people sent to hospital after four person altercation near Lakeshore Drive: RCMP say

In an incident occurring on March 6, 2023 two people were sent to Shuswap lakes General Hospital after suffering

minor injuries.

At approximately 4:25 PM a report of a disturbance where a male was struck by a vehicle came into police in Salmon

Arm.

Police responded to the 1100 Block of Lakeshore Drive SW with provincial ambulance.

The officers at the scene were able to determine there was an altercation between 4 people who were known to one

another. The dispute was over a debt that one person owed to another.

The two males that felt they were owed money used a blunt object to damage the vehicle driven by the other party in

the dispute. The driver of the vehicle tried to escape the damage being done to his vehicle and in the process struck

one of the other pedestrians involved.

At this time a physical confrontation started and the driver and passenger in the car fought with the other male

pedestrian.

The altercation and collision sent 2 to 3 people to hospital with various minor cuts scrapes and a possible fractured

hand.

All of the people involved in the incident are known to one another as well as police.

The incident remains under investigation as independent evidence is obtained.