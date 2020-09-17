Two Rescued after falling in Canyon Falls Park

At approximately 12:15 pm the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that two people had fallen and needed assistance at Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna’s Crawford area. The first arriving officer did an assessment and made patient contact. It was determined that a technical rescue would be required to extricate them from the Canyon.

The KFD Technical rescue team was dispatched to the scene. Two patients, one male and one female were assessed, packaged and then lowered from the top of the falls to the trail below. The male was able to walk to the top of the canyon with our assistance. The female was transported using a basket stretcher and wheel.

Both were then handed over to the waiting BCAS crews. They were then transported to KGH for treatment.

We would like to remind hikers to stay on the marked trails.