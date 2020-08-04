Two rescues and a search this long weekend

It was a long longweekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews.

The team spent three days searching for a missing cliff diver at Squally Point.

Then on Sunday COSAR was tasked out two times within 20 minutes.

The boat team was responding to a report of a boat sinking with 10 people on board off of Prichard Drive in West Kelowna but was stood down when we were told all 10 made it ashore safely.

A few minutes later, COSAR was called to rescue an injured ATVer in the hills above West Kelowna near Bear Lake.

Thee rider had severely injured his arm and his companions were worried for his safety. Wildcat Helicopters was alerted in the hopes they could extract the injured male by air before darkness prevented them from flying.

Meanwhile 20 COSAR personnel responded by ground in case the male had to be evacuated that way.

The helicopter medical crew managed to extract the subject just before dusk and transported him to awaiting BCEHS ambulance where he was taken to KGH.