Two Sent to Hospital in All Terrain Crash

Sunday afternoon COSAR was called out at assist BCEHS crews in evacuating two males that were injured in a all terrain vehicle crash, just off Postil Lake Rd.

The males were driving an all terrain vehicle called a Razor when it somehow flipped over.

Other riders in the group managed to remove the two men from the wrecked machine.

Both sustained various injures and had to be removed from the scene with the use of the COSAR UTV.

The injured males were transported to waiting ambulances and then taken to Kelowna General Hospital. Twelve COSAR members attended the scene to assist in evacuating the males from the area.

It was COSAR's 33rd task of 2022