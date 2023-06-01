Two seriously injured in vehicle crash on Highway 97

UPDATE: Per Drive BC

✅ CLEAR #BCHwy97 - Vehicle incident has cleared the southbound side of the highway at Airport way. #Kelowna #VernonBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 1, 2023

Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic investigate serious crash on Highway 97

Just before midnight on May 31, 2023, a Kelowna RCMP officer out on routine patrols witnessed a black Mercedes traveling well under the posted speed limit and unable to maintain lanes south on Highway 97 near Ellison Lake. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which then fled at a dangerously high rate of speed. For officer and public safety, no pursuit was initiated and the officer pulled over.

After losing sight of the car, the officer continued and at 11:50 p.m. came across a large dust cloud at the John Hindle Dr off-ramp, which merges with Highway 97. The officer observed debris on the roadway and immediately realized that the car had departed the roadway.

The officer located the same Mercedes over the embankment in a ditch a significant distance from the highway. The officer then located an ejected passenger who had significant injuries and the driver who was trapped and required assistance to exit the heavily damaged vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger have been transported to a local area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The highway will remain closed while the RCMP Collision and Reconstructionist Service (CARS) completes their initial investigation.

“This collision is a prime example of the dangers of excessive speeding on British Columbia roadways. These two individuals are extremely lucky to have survived and have a long, difficult recovery ahead,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

If you witnessed this collision or have any dash camera recording and have yet spoken to a police officer, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-30191.