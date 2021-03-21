Two shootings in Kelowna and West Kelowna Sunday morning

West Kelowna RCMP investigating the fatal shooting of a man early this morning (Sunday) on Highway 97.

The highway between Butt and Grizzly Roads has since reopened following investigation on scene.

Police say the incident has the characteristics of a targetted shooting.

The investigative team is appealing to anyone who was in the area between 3:30AM and 4:30AM on March 21, particularly drivers with dash camera footage who were travelling the highway.

Contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477 if you have any information.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a woman came to Kelowna General Hospital with an apparent gunshot injury.

On March 21st, 2021 at approximately 6:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to Kelowna General Hospital where a woman suffering an apparent gunshot wound had attended seeking assistance.

The victim received treatment for what are believed to be serious injuries.

“Kelowna RCMP are on scene at a residence in the 100-block of Prior Road South in Kelowna in relation to this investigation,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police immediately.