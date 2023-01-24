Two skiers, critically injured in a Revelstoke area avalanche, have now died

An avalanche near Mount McCrae has resulted in the death of two people, and injuries to another.

On January 23, 2023 at approximately 2:30p.m. the Revelstoke RCMP were advised of an avalanche that occurred near the Alkolkolex tenure southeast of Revelstoke near an area known as Chocolate Bunnies . It was reported that a small group of people had been heli-skiing in the area at the time of the avalanche.

Once the Revelstoke RCMP were made aware, all three skiers caught in the avalanche had been located, and were already being transported via helicopter for emergency medical assistance to local hospitals.

Immediate action was taken on scene by all involved to locate the victims, provide first aid and transport by helicopter to hospital. Ultimately, the efforts to save the lives of the two skiers were unsuccessful said Revelstoke RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Chris Dodds The third skier involved remains at hospital in serious condition .

The Revelstoke RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroners Service in the investigation.