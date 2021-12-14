Two Vancouver Canucks test positive

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that defenceman Luke Schenn and forward Juho Lammikko have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. As a precaution, morning skate on Tuesday, December 14 was cancelled.

Vancouver Canucks players were recently tested on Sunday, December 12, in accordance with the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol, and the club was informed of Schenn's positive result on Monday. All players, coaches and training staff conducted additional COVID-19 testing on Monday and the team was informed of Lammikko's positive result this morning. The team's travelling party all tested again this morning and results from today's tests are expected to be received prior to tonight's game.

Enhanced health and safety measures are now being implemented by the team, in coordination with the NHL.