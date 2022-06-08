Two Vernon schools impacted by weapons complaint

A few anxious moments in Vernon yesterday afternoon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a weapons complaint on Fulton Road.

Due to the nature of the call, police, in collaboration with School District 22 officials initiated a hold and secure at nearby elementary and secondary schools.

Police immediately attended the area to support the safety measures. As additional information became available, and after police determined there was no direct threat to the safety of the students, the hold and secure was lifted and normal activities resumed.

Police have located and identified the individual and are continuing to investigate.