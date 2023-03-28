Two Warriors named BCHL stars of week for final time of regular season

The BC Hockey League named their 3 Stars of the Week for the final week of the regular season which includes West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello named 1st Star and forward Rylee Hlusiak named 3rd Star.

Moriello, 19, concluded his first season as a Warrior by leading the team in scoring with 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points while playing in all 54 of his team’s games. The University of Massachusetts-Lowell commit posted a career-high 6 points in a 14-0 victory over the Merritt Centennials on Friday night with a goal and 5 assists before tallying a goal in the Warriors season-ending triumph over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks by a 4-3 score in a shootout on Saturday.

PHOTO: Tami Quan

Hlusiak, 20, also completed his season with the Warriors finishing 2nd on the team in scoring with 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points on the campaign. The Sacred Heart University commit also had a big weekend, beginning with a 5-point effort on Friday with 2 goals and 3 assists against the Centennials in the Warriors final home game of the regular season before nothing the opening goal just 31 seconds into Saturday night’s game in Salmon Arm.

PHOTO: Tami Quan

Moriello and Hlusiak are rounded out with Thomas Tien of the Vernon Vipers earning 2nd Star honours.

The Warriors will face-off against the Vernon Vipers in the opening round of the BCHL Playoffs, powered by Shaw. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, March 28th at 9:00 AM as fans are encouraged to buy tickets early to avoid game day lineups. Tickets can be purchased on the Warriors website as well as in-person at the Warriors Office, located at 2768 Warriors Place, as well as at the Box Office ahead of the opening puck drop.