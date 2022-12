The BC Hockey League announced on Thursday the participants for the 2023 Top Prospects Game, taking place on Friday, January 20th as part of the league’s All-Star Weekend in Penticton, BC featuring two West Kelowna Warriors players in forward Jaiden Moriello and goaltender Justin Katz. Moriello, who will represent the Warriors at the BCHL All-Star Game on January 21st,. has paced the team in scoring in his first season with the team, posting a team-high 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points and is a commit of the University of MassachusettsLowell. Katz is in his second season with the club in between the pipes, leading the team with 11 wins from the crease. The Cornell University commit has posted an 11-3-1 record to go along with a 3.11 goals against average and a .900 save percentage on the season. The selection process for the teams went as follows: • No 2002-born players eligible (not draft eligible) • Players already drafted by NHL teams are not eligible • All players listed by NHL Central in Players to Watch list (Oct. 2022) receive automatic entry • All players (born 2003 or later) that were vote into the All-Star Tournament received automatic entry • NHL Central Scouting sent an additional list of players who they wanted to see in the game • Remainder of roster spots determined from a poll of regional scouts. The coaches selected for the event are from the team’s who hold the lead in their respective conferences. Penticton Vees Head Coach Fred Harbinson will be behind the bench for Team East while Nanaimo Clippers bench boss Colin Burkas will be the coach of Team West. The Top Prospects Game will take place on Friday, January 20th at 6:00 PM at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC as part of the league’s 60th Anniversary All-Star Weekend. The Warriors (15-6-3-0) will hit the road for a three-game weekend beginning on Friday night against the Cranbrook Bucks (15-8-1-0) at Western Financial Place. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 PM PST with the game will be broadcasted live on AM 1150 as well as streamed online on BCHLTV.ca