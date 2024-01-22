Tymkiw, Gardner combine to lead women's volleyball to three-set win over WolfPack
Thanks to some outstanding serving and efficient hitting at the net, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team produced one of their best matches of the season on Saturday afternoon, halting the Thompson Rivers WolfPack win streak with an impressive straight sets (25-9, 25-23, 25-16) victory.
It would be the team effort that would drive the Heat to victory, opening the match with two deliveries from Abigail Dueck, the third-year setter from Winnipeg, Man., who would kick off the match's deadly attack from the serving line, with a pair of aces against the WolfPack. This, combined with two consecutive serving aces shortly afterwards from fourth-year outside hitter, Amaya Perry, hailing from Chin, Alta., helped the Heat cruise to a comfortable win in the opening set.
Perry, who produced four aces over two games this weekend, is now tied for 19th in Canada West history with 130 aces over her career. With a thirteen point lead on the 'Pack, the Heat would cruise to the opening set victory.
The WolfPack would respond in the second set taking an early four point lead that would be shortly shut down by the third-year middle, Natalie Funk, the product of Strathmore, Alta. Funk would produce two serving aces and a kill during a five point run, to put the match back in the Heat's favour as they held on to claim the middle frame.
Buoyed by their previous set victories, the Heat pounced on an early lead in the third set thanks to two blocks from Funk. Despite the 'Packs efforts, finding 11 of their game total of 28 kills in the third set, it would not be enough as the Heat would ultimately take the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS
Olivia Tymkiw - UBCO
The third-year outside hitter and product of Coldstream, B.C.,would be a force at the net on Saturday afternoon, locking down 13 kills with a .619 hitting percentage, a serving aces, five blocks and five digs to add to the Heat's tally with a total of 16.5 points.
Madison Gardner - UBCO
The second-year middle and product of Vernon, B.C., was also an efficient force in attack, finishing with nine kills with a remarkable .818 hitting percentage, to go along with two aces and three blocks.
WHERE THEY SIT
The victory was a crucial one for the Heat as they move into a three-way tie for seventh place in the Canada West standings, even with the Saskatchewan Huskies and the Calgary Dinos. As for the WolfPack, they are now tied for 10th in the standings with a 6-10 record.
UP NEXT
The UBC Okanagan Heat will enjoy a bye week before they are back on the road to compete on Friday, February 1st, as they open up a weekend doubleheader with the Regina Cougars.