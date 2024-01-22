Tymkiw, Gardner combine to lead women's volleyball to three-set win over WolfPack

Thanks to some outstanding serving and efficient hitting at the net, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team produced one of their best matches of the season on Saturday afternoon, halting the Thompson Rivers WolfPack win streak with an impressive straight sets (25-9, 25-23, 25-16) victory.



It would be the team effort that would drive the Heat to victory, opening the match with two deliveries from Abigail Dueck , the third-year setter from Winnipeg, Man., who would kick off the match's deadly attack from the serving line, with a pair of aces against the WolfPack. This, combined with two consecutive serving aces shortly afterwards from fourth-year outside hitter, Amaya Perry , hailing from Chin, Alta., helped the Heat cruise to a comfortable win in the opening set.

Perry, who produced four aces over two games this weekend, is now tied for 19th in Canada West history with 130 aces over her career. With a thirteen point lead on the 'Pack, the Heat would cruise to the opening set victory.



The WolfPack would respond in the second set taking an early four point lead that would be shortly shut down by the third-year middle, Natalie Funk , the product of Strathmore, Alta. Funk would produce two serving aces and a kill during a five point run, to put the match back in the Heat's favour as they held on to claim the middle frame.